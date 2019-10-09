Share:

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an organization that concentrate issues in Islamic countries. Pakistan is one of the member of OIC so it becomes clear that Kashmir issue is the issue of Pakistan and Pakistan issue surely need OIC concentration.

Indian government brutality is visible in Jammu and Kashmir as the curfew has surpassed one complete month making it the world first largest curfew. Over this issue before many countries has been showing concerns with Pakistan but OIC was silent. However, now OIC is going to support Pakistan on Kashmir issue as Bangladesh and UAE, two powerful OIC members, showed interest in helping Pakistan which is really a great news. The proverb ‘Truth is always Victorious’ is practically in front of us.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.