RAHIM YAR KHAN-The Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) banned the entry of nine students in the institution for a week on the allegations of ragging, fooling and misbehaving with new girl students.

The KFUEIT has been without a regular Vice Chancellor (VC) for last couple of months since its VC Dr Athar Mehboob was appointed as VC Islamia University Bahawalpur. He, however, has been given additional charge of the VC KFUEIT.

The incident occurred few days back when a group of senior students of agriculture engineering made different first year girl students fool and misbehaved with them besides capturing videos of the scene. Later these videos were uploaded on social media which became viral. Different circles of the society disliked this immoral behaviour of boy students and criticized the KFUEIT administration. Following the public uproar, the university administration took notice of the issue and according to its notification numbers KFUEIT/REG/SS-I/19/13 to KFUEIT/REG/SS-I/19/22, dated October 8,2019, nine students were directed that they shall not be allowed to enter the university for one week (October 9 to October 15,2019) on breaching the code of conduct.

The students include: Shahbaz Ahmed Virk, Muhammad Aqib Javed, Shehzad Hussain, Muneebur Rehman, Burhan Tariq, Hammad Malik, Muhammad Saqib, Saad Aleem and Muhammad Azan.

Moreover, a fine of Rs5,000 has also been imposed on the eight students and they would have to bring their parents with them on October 15. They have also been warned to be cautious in future and would be dealt with sternly if find guilty again.

When contacted PRO KFUEIT Shahid Durrani, said that the incident took place on Monday (October 7, 2019), the very first day of newcomers students of Fall 2019 intake. After the Fall 2019 admissions, the expected number of new students coming in was more than 3,000 summing it up to 8,000 students in total. In this regard, the Department of Marketing & Communications, Directorate of Student Affairs (DSA) and Admissions Department had prepared a detailed welcome and orientation plan to give a pleasant and friendly environment to newcomer students.

The first day of Monday was a “Welcome Day” and respective departments and senor students had setup their welcome / information desks to guide their incoming juniors. This welcoming gesture was very well appreciated by juniors and made them join their departments and classrooms amicably.

Tuesday, 9th October 2019 was the “Orientation Day” when all new students were given detailed presentations about the University intro, infrastructure, facilities, key departments, support structure and their respective departmental details in order to give them a head start, the PRO informed.