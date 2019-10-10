Share:

KARACHI - Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has partnered with Green Light Planet to offer renewable energy based home and lighting solutions to the people of Sindh. The aim is to empower the people of the province by providing them with easy access to renewable energy solutions. In June 2018, an MoU was signed between Khushhali Microfinance Bank and Green Light Planet to provide residents with Sun King’s solar powered solutions on easy installment plans. The product was launched in multiple branches of Sindh including, Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah and Tando Allahyar. Four other branches are also planning to introduce the product to their client base.