Karachi - The Karachi University has extended the deadline for submission of admission form of the Department of Visual Studies till October 11, 2019.

The KU is offering admissions for academic session 2020 in four year degree program in the Department of Visual Studies under which students would get degrees of Bachelor of Designing, Bachelor of Fine Arts and five year degree program in Bachelor of Architectures.

The in-charge, Directorate of Admissions, KU, Dr Saima Akhter, said that aspiring candidates could apply online for the program. She mentioned that only those candidates, who would submit their online applications, would be eligible to appear in the aptitude test.

According to her, aptitude test would be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 while successful candidates would be called for interview. Dr Saima Akhter directed that candidates must download the admission form and prospectus from www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

She said that interested candidates should have cleared the intermediate examination or equivalent exam with minimum second division (45 percent marks).

whereas diploma holders from recognized technical boards who have secured at least 60 percent marks are also eligible to apply for the program.

Meanwhile, Dr Saima Akhter said that students, who have been waiting for the announcement of their intermediate exam results or equivalent, could apply for the program but such candidates are directed to submit their results and all relevant documents at least three days before the issuance of the admission list.

The candidates would pay Rs2, 500/- admission form processing fee in any UBL Bank branch. They also directed to upload their scanned copy of the online admission form and fee deposit slip to complete their admission form submission process.