LAHORE - Nutrition specialist Javeria Mahmood has said that one of the main reasons behind Pakistan’s sports decline is lack of knowledge sportspersons regarding their diet plan to maintain their fitness. Javeria said that the athletes should pay special attention to their diet along with regular fitness regimen. She also highlighted the lack of resources of the sportspersons in Pakistan that’s why our players lack proper fitness. Similar situation is also being faced by the federations, which also lack funds to hire proper guide for their players. However, she said that there should at least a system through which the players are made aware of the right fitness and diet plan. But in Pakistan young generation is more inclined to junk food rather to a nutrition diet, that’s why Pakistani youth and players aren’t excelling at international level.