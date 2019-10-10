Share:

Lahore - The 144th meeting of governing body of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution was held with Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan in the chair Wednesday.

Secretary Labour and Human Resource Department Sara Aslam, Vice Commissioner PESSI Kalsoom Saqib and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Kalsoom Saqib informed the participants about the agenda of the meeting that also took up the proposal of Inspection Free Regime in Punjab.

Ansar Majeed said safeguarding the rights of labour is vital for good governance. “Orders have been issued for the promotion of grade-1 employees. Instructions have been issued for approval of grant of ad hoc relief fund for PESSI employees.

Quality education is being ensured for the children of labourers. We are working according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The minister continued: “Welfare of the labours will be ensured after taking industry into confidence. Performance of labour inspectors have been linked with the registration of workers. Labour inspector with poor performance will be removed.