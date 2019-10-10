Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the economy of a country flourishes when local and international investors are given respect, agreements with them are honoured and top of it an environment-friendly environment is created.

“Sorry to all these things are in negative in Pakistan, therefore the country is facing energy crisis and the international investors are reluctant to invest and the local investors and traders are running from pillar to post for the protection of their business and respect,” he added.

This he said on Wednesday while talking to a 96-member delegation of National Defence University (NDU) National security Workshop led by Major General Asif Ali here at CM House. The delegation had three senators, 14 MNAs, 16 MPAs, four civil bureaucrats, three army officers, 48 civil society members and nine faculty members.

Shah said that the PPP government had spent around Rs100 billion on the development of road infrastructure in Thar, persuaded Chinese investors to work with Sindh government and made public partnership with Engro for coal mining. “The results are historic and we have started producing 660MW electricity on commercial basis,” he said and added another project was in progress under which 1360MW would be produced.

Talking about law and order, the chief minister said few years back Karachi had been turned into no go areas and every day eight people were killed on average. “Thanks to Army, Rangers, Police and intelligence organsaitions that we started a targeted operation and today the city has been taken out from the list of most dangerous cities,” he said and added in this achievement our over 500 policemen laid their lives, a large number of Rangers and Army officers also sacrificed their lives for the peace in Karachi. He added that he was quite upset that despite making all out efforts polio cases were on the increase in the province.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the tangible results have not been achieved in education sector. “Despite our efforts we have failed to hire best teachers though the hiring process have totally been made through third party,” he said. CM reviews cleanliness drive in city

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed district administration of Karachi to expedite on-going cleanliness drive and submit their preoposals for making it sustainable, otherwise the entire exercise would fail to create an impact.This he said on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting on on-going garbage lifting drive here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, the provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants assigned monitoring work of the drive, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, MD SSWMA Asiaf Ikram, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan all six deputy commissioners and others.

The chief minister was told that from September 21 to October 8, 2019 total 450896.51 garbage has been lifted by deputy commissioners and the Solid Waste Management. Only Solid Waste Management has lifted 205805.51 tons from temporary GTS and dumped at Landfill Sites.

The DC Central has almost cleared the entire back log and was assigned to have another round all over his district to remove remaining trash, if any. The chief minister directed DC Central to find out suitable points where Dustbin could be constructed.

The deputy commissioner Malir said that he has cleaned around 75 percent garbage from his area and still he has to continue his drive. He said that he has constructed some dusbins even then people prefer throwing their trash on the main road. The chief minister appreciated his tree plantation along with garbage lifting work.

DC East in his report said that his entire district has been cleaned and somewhere in the area new garbge heaps were emerging. AT this the chief minister asked him to activate his DMC and monitor performance of SSWMA. ‘It becomes the duty of DMC concerned to ensure proper cleaning by SSWMA,” he said.

DC Malir said that his district was worst in terms of grabge heaps but with his constant efforts he has cleaned main raods of Bhains Colony, Malir 15 and rural areas. The chief minister directed the DC Malir to start tree plantation on the main road of Bahis Colony and also wash the bridges located in his district. “I don’t want to see dust and trash lyingon or along the roads,” he said.

Shah directed Minister Katchi Abadsi Murtaza Baloch to personally monitor cleanliness work by involving DMC Malir and Karachi District Counciul.

DC South said that their district have almost been cleared but some shopkeepers and food streets at Boating basin and other areas were throwing their trash on the roads when they close their shops at night.