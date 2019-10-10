Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani while condemning the raid of the National Accountability Bureau on the residence of Aijaz Hussain Jakrani said that our people were being harassed so that they could not expose the government.

The provincial minister for information said this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Ghani said that we had no objection on whosoever was conducting accountability, but the National Accountability Bureau was particularly being used so that our people could be brought under pressure.

Ghani said that the sanctity of privacy was totally violated during the raid of the National Accountability Bureau at the residence of Aijaz Jakhrani. Even the personnel of Pakistan Rangers Sindh took the law into their hands during the raid, he added.

The minister told that the personnel of Rangers searched every single room of the family members of Aijaz Jakhrani’s family. He said that the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party Syed Khursheed Shah and Faryal Talpur were in jail even when there was no reference against them, while on the other hand Hasnain Mirza had still not been taken into custody despite the fact that when there had been a reference of Rs 400m filed against him. This showed how much biased the process of accountability was, the minister added.

Ghani said that the National Accountability Bureau was making fun of the process of accountability in this country. He said that even the warrants of raid or arrest were not shown to the lawyer of Aijaz Jhakhrani. He said that the incumbent government was taking unjust action against opposition just to hide its incompetency and lack of ability to serve the people.

Ghani said that Pakistan People’s Party was ready to face accountability but only when it should be impartial. The provincial minister said that whenever Prime Minister revealed the names of 500 corrupt people half of his cabinet would be in prison. He said that whenever we stopped exposing the PTI government the process of unjust accountability would also stop.