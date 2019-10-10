Share:

Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmad has admitted that his team played poorly throughout the three-match T20 series against Sir Lanka and failed to come out of the pressure to perform at a required level.

Pakistan lost by 13 runs in the third and final T20 match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday as an inexperienced Lankan side completed a 3-0 clean-sweep in their T20 series against the top-ranked T20 side.

"Our team failed in all the three departments of the game, batting, bowling and fielding and we were never able to put up a fight in any of three matches of the series," Sarfaraz said at the post-match conference.

Pakistan were earlier handed a 64 and 35 runs loss in the first and second T20I respectively.

“It was a dismal performance on part of our team, we performed poorly, batted badly, bowled badly and dropped catches, and all these factors kept us under pressure throughout the series, which we lost," he said.

The 32-year-old said the young Sri Lankan team deserved to win as they played good and fighting cricket.

Expressing his disappointment over the way the team performed in the series, Sarfaraz said, “We could not get a good start in all the three matches, lost early wickets, failed to chase runs and our bowlers were not effective and we showed too many lapses in the fielding which let us down.”