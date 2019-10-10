Share:

A Pakistani soldier was martyred and two civilians injured after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control in Baroh and Chirikot sectors, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Sepoy Naimat Wali embraced shahadat, while two women in Serian village got injured.

“Pakistan Army troops targeted Indian Army posts in response. Post substantially damaged. Reports of casualties to Indian troops,” the media’s military wing added.