Share:

Pakistan is a third world country and way behind in technology advancement as compare to first world countries. Rapid innovations in advanced countries are taking place in all the fields specifically in IT field on each passing day and everything has been and is being digitised while here in Pakistan we could not make office working environment paper free.

Multinational and some of private sector organisations have to some extent made their office working environment paper less but majority of public sector organisations are far behind in this respect and old record are lying in store rooms which could be destroyed in case of any emergency. Authorities concerned should try to digitised all sorts of record and start fresh working in paper free environment as it would help to reduce chances of corruption and transparency would also be ensured.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.