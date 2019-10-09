“If you tremble with indignation at every injustice,

then you are a comrade of mine.”

–Che Guevara

 

Che Guevara is put on display in the laundry house of the hospital in Vallegrande, Bolivia,

the day after his execution.

 

While the world is divided on what kind of a man was Fidel Castro, all agree that Che Guevara was a true revolutionary. This true revolutionary, however, was killed on October 9, 1967 in Bolivia in a joint operation by the Bolivian army and CIA. The U.S.-military-backed Bolivian forces captured Guevara on October 8 while battling his band of guerillas in Bolivia. According to journalist Jon Lee Anderson’s biography, “Che Guevara: A Revolutionary Life,” his last words to his shooter were: “I know you’ve come to kill me,” he said. “Shoot, you are only going to kill a man.” Following his death, Guevara achieved hero status among people around the world as a symbol of anti-imperialism and revolution.

 