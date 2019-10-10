Share:

LAHORE - Samina Alvi and Perveen Sarwar, the wives of President Dr Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, took part in the ongoing breast cancer awareness campaign on Wednesday.

The duo attended special events at Governor House and Home Economic College Lahore as part of the awareness campaign.

In her address, Perveen made an appeal to women for visiing hospitals for treatment of breast cancer . “Women shouldstart breast cancer treatment instead of keeping mum with fear of shame and social stigma as the cancer is curable if diagnosed at earlier stages,” Perveen said, reiterating her resolve to continue the campaign. Also, President Alvi and Governor discussed current issues.