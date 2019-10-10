Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is tentatively to visit Saudi Arabia on the special invitation of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz to attend the third Future Investment Initiative (FII) to take place in Riyadh from October 29-31.

Official sources privy to the development said on Wednesday that the prime minister is expected to lead a business delegation to the conference to represent Pakistan.

This would be the second conference in Saudi Arabia Prime Minister Khan would be attending. The Prime Minister took part in last year’s FII and spoke about the economic opportunities that Pakistan offered to the investors.

The theme of this year’s conference is “What’s Next for Global Business?”, and more than 4,000 attendees from over 90 countries are expected to participate in the event.

Held under the aegis of the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, the annual Future Investment Initiative is an international platform for experts-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment.