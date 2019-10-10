Share:

KASUR - Members of civil society, political and social circles of Kasur have strongly protested against the commission mafia, active in and around Nadra Office, situated on Circular Road Railway Crossing here in Kasur.

They have demanded the authorities concerned to take notice of the grave situation where tout mafia is in command of the Nadra office with the blessings of officials concerned. Despite having computerized system they are systematically fleecing the innocent and helpless applicants in broad daylight. Hard talks and physical manhandling at the hands of the Nadra officials have become order of the day but the district administration is reluctant to take any action. People have demanded the interior minister to look into the situation. When contacted for his views, office incharge Nadra rudely declined to comment.