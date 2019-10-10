Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced a holiday on October 14th to facilitate people for the Urs of revered saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh administrative department on Wednesday, all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on the 14th of October, the notification signed by the Sindh chief secretary reads.

The three-day ceremony of the Urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities to celebrate the poetry of the sufi saint, suggest reports.

The Urs marks one of the few public holidays allowed in Sindh after the provincial government decided to abolish most other public holidays earlier this year.

According to a spokesperson for the education minister, during some public holidays, academic activities in schools will remain suspended, however, schools will still host extra-circular activities of importance.