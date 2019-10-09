Share:

Zohaib Aslam video song ‘Kala Suit’ released

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Dubai based pop singer Zohaib Aslam has released a new Punjabi video song titled ‘Kala Suit’ with the collaboration of King of Punjabi Rapper Bohemia.

The music of ‘Kala Suit’ is brilliantly directed by Arsal Khan and produced by Fraz Bhutta. The video also exhibits the artists having a fabulous time at breathtaking locations, other than the venue, including an ancient architectural place and a strand.

The song has crossed 2 million views within one day of its release and well, all our jaws are on the floor.

Speaking about the song, Zohaib said: “This song is very close to my heart. I feel honoured that Bohemia collaborated with me. The credit goes to my entire team who worked really hard to make this project possible.”

Zoey Deutch: Anxiety is my superpower

LOS ANGELES (GN): Zoey Deutch says anxiety is her ‘’superpower’’. The 24-year-old actor admits her condition can be ‘’debilitating’’ sometimes but she also sees it as one of her ‘’key motivators’’. She said: ‘’I used to hold my breath from anxiety when I was a baby and it would make me faint. There are times when it’s debilitating, and there are times when it makes me laugh, like in the car today when I lost the plot entirely.

But I actually feel like my superpower is my anxiety. It’s one of my key motivators, and it’s at the centre of my ambition.’’

And the ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ star is ‘’nearing’’ her a quarter life crisis.

She added to Cosmopolitan magazine: ‘’I think I’m nearing it ... or in it. There’s nothing I can do. I just have to ride the wave. I fully have existential thoughts. What does it all mean? How are we here? What were we put on this earth to do? Then I’m like, ‘Zoey, just stop.’’’

Zoey previously confessed she is ‘’really ambitious’’ with her career.