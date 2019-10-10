Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is making efforts to promote gems and jewelry sector to attract foreign investment as Pakistan is rich in natural resources of gems and precious stones.

Saboor Malik, President RCCI, while talking the delegation of Shengxianglin International at Chamber House on Wednesday, informed that the Chamber recently organized gems and jewellery exhibition aiming to provide an opportunity to the businessmen from across the country to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, watches and mineral specimens.

He said that the main purpose of the expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like gems and jewelry and to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs). RCCI President assured full support and cooperation with Shengxianglin for promotion and information sharing in this sector.

Cutting, marketing, polishing and certification on modern lines are required to promote this neglected sector, he added.

The delegation which was led by Vice Chairman Ms Scarlet discussed ways and means for joint ventures and organizing awareness session to promote gems and jewelry sector. She also congratulated new office bearers on assuming office.