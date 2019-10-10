Share:

LAHORE - CCTV footage showing vehicle of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah moving on city roads shortly before his arrest went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The video clips taken from high-tech cameras installed in Lahore as part of the Safe City Authority also contradicted the content of the first information report (FIR) registered against former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah by the Anti-Narcotics Force.

The anti-drug agency had claimed that the PML-N leader was arrested at about 03:25pm during a special operation near Ravi Toll Plaza.

However, the footage taken by cameras of the safe city authority refutes the ANF’s claims.

According to the safe city cameras, the vehicle (BF- 0601) of Rana Sana could be seen on the Canal Road near Punjab University’s New Campus at about 03:35pm.

Another photo shows the vehicle near Firdous Market at 03:48pm.

Similarly, the cameras installed at Kingdom Chowk show the vehicle at 04:01pm.

Earlier, during a court hearing, a prosecutor presented footage of a CCTV camera showing vehicle of Rana Sana entering and exiting the motorway.

ANF files application for indictment of Rana Sana. Prosecution, defence counsel exchange hot worlds on holding of proceedings

Rana’s lawyer Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar had objected and pointed out that the video showed the vehicle only and not the passengers.

He urged the court to summon more videos from the prosecution, if any, including that of the arrest operation. But, the prosecutor claimed there was no other video except the one presented before the court.

On this occasion, the lawyer argued that the court should summon video record of the cameras of Safe City Authority as the footage presented by the prosecution was few seconds long and did not show the journey of Rana Sana from the point of arrest to the ANF office.

The court had also directed the ANF to collect footage from the Safe City Authority’s cameras.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Wednesday submitted an application seeking indictment of Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case in which the special court issued notices and adjourned the hearing until October 18.

The special court for control of narcotics substance also summoned the complainant of the case on the next date of hearing.

In absence of the special judge, Duty Judge Khalid Bashir conducted the proceedings when Rana Sana among other accused were produced on expiry of their judicial remand.

The defence counsel submitted that after the preservation of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the arrest of his client their apprehensions had ended.

He submitted that ANF‘s claims had proved false and frivolous in light of the CCTV camera footage.

During proceedings, the ANF counsel submitted an application for indicting the accused. He questioned under which law, the proceedings were being conducted.

He argued that if the duty judge could hold trial, the accused could also be indicted in the case.

The ANF counsel expressed his reservations that the case was being hijacked as the people (like Rana Sanaullah) claimed that they were being victimised when they went out of the court room.

The prosecutor submitted that the accused should be indicted before any further proceedings in the case.

On the issue, the exchange of hot words took place between ANF prosecutor and Rana’s counsel.

Rana’s counsel told the court that they visited Punjab Safe City Authority and witnessed the CCTV camera footage but accused could not be found in the footage.

Representing the ANF, the prosecutor submitted that the law was not being followed in the matter. He asked the court to hold trial after indicting the accused.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till October 18 and issued notices to the parties on application for indictment of the accused.

As per the case details, the ANF had already filed challan (charge sheet) in the court against Rana Sanaullah and other accused including Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Haider, Muhammad Akram, Umar Farooq and Amir Rustam. The ANF claimed in the case to have recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

In addition, Rana Sanaullah and the other suspects were also nominated in the case. However, the court had granted post-arrest bail to the co-accused in the case.

An ANF team arrested Rana Sanaullah on July 1 from the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The force had registered an FIR against the PNL-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act.

It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15 kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah’s car, whereas, the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

Rana Sana had served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government.