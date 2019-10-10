Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Defence on Wednesday adjourned its meeting as a mark of protest over the absence of top bureaucracy from Ministry of Interior, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

The committee meeting was held in the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Amjad Ali Khan. Secretary Ministry of Interior, DG NACTA, DGFIA and other officials were invited to brief the committee on cyber crime-related issues but none of these bureaucrats turned up in the meeting. The committee members kept waiting for the officials for some time but did not find any of them in the premises.