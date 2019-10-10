Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar is working on a special assignment in United Kingdom regarding recovery of looted national wealth, and a breakthrough in this regard is expected in coming days, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

Sources rejected media reports that Akbar had disappeared from the scene and said that in fact he is working on some special task. They explained that the PM’s adviser was in Pakistan and met with the British home secretary who was on a trip to Pakistan last week. They said Akbar’s meeting with the British home secretary was good, in which he shared the details of corrupt Pakistani politicians who are living in the UK and wanted in different corruption cases in Pakistan.

They revealed that the data of $11 billion in foreign accounts has been received from 26 different countries and further information will also be received from coming January.

Major breakthrough about corruption cases is expected in coming days

The official sources said that they are also signing various MoUs and agreements with different governments to stop the illegal money transfer in their territories on behalf of government. They said that recovery of looted money has started and people are returning money to anti-corruption watchdogs including National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency and anti-corruption department.

Talking to The Nation, a senior official of Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) said it was former finance minister Ishaq Dar who first said that 200 billion dollars of Pakistanis are in foreign accounts and neither Shahzad Akbar nor any official of ARU endorsed the Dar’s narrative. He said that they never claimed that 200 billion dollars of Pakistanis are in foreign accounts. He mentioned that ARU can only assist the national anti-corruption watchdogs for speedy recovery of looted money.

He said that Special Assistant Akbar is working on special assignments with the confidence of PM and he is pursuing the corruption cases with full dedication.

He said Akbar is coming back to Pakistan next week and he will brief the media on the performance of Punjab anti-corruption department. He said the incumbent government has strengthened the anti-corruption department Punjab and it’s performing well.