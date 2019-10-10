Share:

Pakistan’s three-match T20 serious might have ended on a gloomy note for the top-ranked T20 side, but they can find solace in the fact that that they were the perfect hosts.

Pakistan were outplayed by an inexperienced Lankan side 3-0 in the T20 series with a 13-run victory in the final T20I Lahore.

The Sri Lankan officials thanked the Pakistani officials and handed souvenirs to security officials.

Speaking to media, the Lankan players said if they get another chance they would come back to Pakistan.

“We want international cricket to come back to Pakistan. We will remember every moment of our time in Pakistan," the team said.

Sri Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka shared his experience of playing in the cricket-mad country and said, "Pakistan is safe to play cricket and their fans deserve it!"

He also commended the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board for bringing back international cricket to the country.

"End of a very special tour. Kudos to PCB for bringing back international cricket to their fans. Great hospitality. Excellent security measures. Hope every other country will visit here soon. Pakistan is safe to play cricket and their fans deserve it!",” he posted on Twitter.

Captain Dasun Shanka also thanked the Pakistani crowd for their support.

"It's a good victory. Thanks to the Pakistan crowd, they supported not just the home team but us as well. All the players bond well in our team and that is our key to success. They are very talented and I think unity is the secret behind our success," Shanka said.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board also lauded the crowd for showing respect to the visiting team.

The Islanders arrived in Karachi on September 24 to play three one-day internationals. The first ODI between the sides was washed out, with the hosts winning the second and third game to clinch the trophy.

The teams then travelled to Lahore for three T20s matches where Pakistan were outclassed by young and inexperienced side 3-0.