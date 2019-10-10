Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 47.12 points (0.14%) to close at 33523.74 points. A total of 237,676,960 shares were traded compared to the trade of 243,025,330 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.4 billion compared to Rs8.907 billion during the previous day. Out of 379 companies, share prices of 202 companies recorded increase, 152 companies registered decrease whereas 25 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 27,067,500 shares and price per share of Rs 14.48, Utility Foods Ltd with a volume of 26,068,000 and price per share of Rs 10.48 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 14,031,000 and price per share of Rs9.56. The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs 74.5 per share, closing at Rs1618 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs45.61per share, closing at Rs1058.15. The top decliners were Unilever Foods with decrease of Rs 249 per share, closing at Rs 5551 and Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs 38.35 per share closing at Rs1775.01.