SIALKOT-The cases of stray dog bite have been on the rise in Daska city and surroundings and all the public hue and cry seems to have been fallen on the deaf ears of TMA officials.

As many as 23 people including children and women, bitten up by stray dogs were brought to the Daska THQ Civil Hospital on Wednesday, said the hospital sources.

The hospital management added that the dog bite victims include: Haroon, Muhammad Ali, Faizan, Abdul Hadi, Najma Bashir, Waqas Naeem, Amanat Ali, Imran, Muhammad Ahmed, Amir, Sadique Taj, Ahsan Amir, Sajjad Ashraf, Haleema Altaf,Husaain Amjad, Noor Fatima,Abdullah, Shahzad, Mansur Ansar, Mirza, Rizwan and Abu Bakar were discharged from Daska THQ Civil Hospital after being given them the anti-rabies vaccine.

The hospital management pointed out that all the victims were brought to the hospital in a single day on Wednesday alone. “The situation can be gauged from the number of patients brought to the hospital in a single day,” locals claimed.

Local social, religious, health, educational and political circles have expressed grave concern over the critical condition.

They said that the incidents of stray dogs bite were on rise in Daska city, as stray dogs can be seen wandering in almost all the congested residential, commercial areas of Daska city. The situation causes a potential threat to the public in general and students in particular as they have to go out of their homes early in the morning for their schools and colleges.

These circles said that no one from Municipal Committee Daska and Daska Health Department is ready to accept the responsibility of culling these stray dogs.

People have expressed grave concern over the critical and pathetic situation. They have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, Sialkot Acting Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad and Assistant Commissioner Daska Mrs. Maria Javaid to look into the matter in the larger public interest as well.

TWO TRADERS INJURED

ON RESISTANCE

Two traders - Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Naeem were shot at and injured by two dacoits on resistance during a broad daylight dacoity occurred in Daska city’s congested Bilal Town locality here.

Reportedly, the traders were going towards their office after drawing Rs0.6 million from a local bank. In the meanwhile, two unidentified armed motorcyclists held them hostage at gunpoint. When the traders resisted, the accused shot them injured and fled away after snatching Rs.0.6 million from them.

The injured were shifted to Gujranwala DHQ hospital due to their critical condition from Daska Civil Hospital. The Daska city police have launched investigation with no clue or arrest in this regard.