One child died while three others were wounded after they fell into an uncovered manhole in Rajanpur on Thursday.

According to details, while playing near their residence in Rajanpur, children fell into an uncovered manhole.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene, pulled out the injured children and shifted them to hospital where one child succumbed to his wounds.

Residents of the area staged protest demonstrations against authorities and complained that this was not the first incident of its kind, saying there were several more open manholes that could lead to such tragedies.