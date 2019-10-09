Share:

Rawalpindi-Three patients admitted in dengue ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) died on Wednesday, sources informed.

One of the three patients, Zahid, died of dengue fever, they said.

They added the results of dengue serology of two other patients namely Rashid and Amir are being awaited by the doctors since they were brought to hospital as suspected dengue patients. According to sources, three patients died in dengue ward of BBH. They said Zahid, 48, a resident of Chitti Hattian, died in Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) in night, sources said.

He was diagnosed with dengue five days back and was admitted to the hospital, source said.

Rasheed and Amir, who were residents of Islamabad, were admitted in ICU where they died, sources added.

The both men were suspected to be suffering from mosquito-borne disease and rushed to hospital some four days ago by their families, they said. The doctors took their blood samples and sent them to laboratory for dengue serology. A senior doctor working in BBH confirmed the three deaths of the dengue patients while talking to The Nation. Punjab has been struggling to contain a massive outbreak of dengue this year. Rawalpindi, its densely-populated city, has been at the centre of the outbreak.