ISLAMABAD - Traders on Wednesday announced to observe countrywide strike on October 28 and 29 against the government’s decision of requiring them to present copy of their CNICs for the sale and purchase of goods.

Talks between traders and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) failed yesterday.

Traders also announced to observe one-hour strike every day from October 15. They once again refused to accept the government’s decision of asking traders to present a copy of their CNICs for the sale and purchase of goods.

All Pakistan Markazi Anjuman-i-Tajiran President Ajmal Baloch told the media that traders would not accept the government’s decision. He further said that the traders would observe countrywide strike on October 28 and 29. Traders also demanded the government to fulfil its promise of fixed tax, adding the tax officials were harassing them.

The traders said the protest will continue till the demands are met, adding the FBR chairman to himself come for the talks.

Earlier, hundreds of traders staged a demonstration in Islamabad to protest tax reforms introduced by the government, especially condition of CNIC for the sale and purchase of goods. The protesting traders, belonging to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa demanded to stage protest in front of FBR office. However, the police stopped the protesters at Serena Chowk, before entering into Red Zone.

A few enraged protesters attempted to cause damage to the public property and vehicles parked nearby. This prompted the law enforcers to baton-charge the protesters. They rounded up several protesting traders.

Meanwhile, the FBR decided to hold talks with the protesters. Officials said they were willing to listen to the justified demands of the traders.

However, the talks failed to yield any results as the FBR officials declined to revoke the order requiring traders to present a copy of their CNICs for the sale and purchase of goods.