A minor girl who was injured after a stray metallic kite string slit her throat passed away during treatment in Karachi on Thursday.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where after remaining under treatment for about one day, she breathed her last.

The body was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities and police have since registered a case against unidentified kite flyers.

In the province of Punjab, a series of kite-string related deaths caused the Punjab government to ban kite-flying altogether. In the other three provinces, kite-flying has never been thought to be a common past-time, making accidents such as this tragedy a rare phenomenon.