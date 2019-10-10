Share:

LAHORE - Determined Sri Lanka completed 3-0 whitewash against No. 1 ranked Pakistan as they defeated the hosts by 13 runs in the third and last T20 played here at the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Before this series, Sri Lanka never registered 3-0 drubbing against any team, but led by Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka succeeded in creating history by as they humiliated the hosts with a 3-0 whitewash. It is, in fact, one the disastrous performances by Pakistan team.

Chasing the target of 148 runs, Pakistan managed to score 134 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Haris Sohail, who was recalled in the squad, proved his mettle to emerge as top scorer for the home side with 50-ball 52 runs, which included four boundaries and one six. Babar Azam, who failed to score big runs in the T20 series against Sri Lanka , this time managed to score 27 runs off 32 balls with the help of one four.

Fakhar Zaman failed again to get benefit from the second chance as he fell on the very first ball of the innings bowled by Kasun Rajitha. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed once again disappointed Lahore crowd with his poor performance with both bat and keeping. He played 16 balls to gather just 17 runs. Imad Wasim and Asif Ali couldn’t reach the double figures as both lost their wickets for 3 and 1 runs.

At the closing stages, Iftikhar Ahmad and Wahab Riaz did try to achieve victory, but their efforts went in vain as Pakistan team finally managed to score 134-6 off 20 overs. Iftikhar struck unbeaten 8-ball 17 runs, hitting one four and one six while Wahab hit unbeaten 12 runs off 6 balls, which included one boundary. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was leading wicket-taker from the visiting side, as he claimed 3-21 while Lahiru Kumara bagged 2-24 and Kasun Rajitha got 1-17.

Earlier batting first, Sri Lanka compiled a challenging 147 for seven in the allotted 20 overs against the hosts. Debutant Oshada Fernando played the impressive knock of 48-ball 78 with three sixes and eight boundaries.

For Pakistan, pacer Mohammed Amir, who did not have a great outing in the first T20Is, found his mojo back in the final encounter and was the stand out bowler for the hosts grabbing 3/27 in his four overs. Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz picked up a wicket apiece.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who emerged as the man of the match and the man of the series, said: “Yes, this is the best I have bowled. I tried to get wickets. My wrong’un is what I use to get wickets. I try to absorb the pressure by bowling as many dot balls as I can.”

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said: “It’s really a good victory. We should thank the Pakistan people, as they supported us, not just Pakistan. It’s a big honour. All the players were bonded, that was the key to our success. Bonding is the key - they do the right things in the middle. There are no extraordinary players here - they’re all equally talented, but the unity was the secret. If we play smart cricket, there’s always a possibility to win. The decisions were taken smartly today, each and every one of us.”

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said: “I think we recovered well in the bowling, but we needed another good partnership in the middle. We knew if it gets more than 8-9 per over, it would get tough. We were subdued, we didn’t express ourselves throughout this series. [Batting order] We’ve been using this line-up for a while. We just wanted to try out as many players as possible before Australia. We need to work a lot on all three fronts, especially fielding. We can’t beat any team if we drop catches like that in the middle overs.”