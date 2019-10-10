Share:

LAHORE - A get together of former cadets of Petaro Cadet College was held in Lahore on Wednesday. Ch Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, President of Petaro Cadet College Association, hosted the event. Petarians from various cities of Punjab including Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujrat and Islamabad attended the function. The function started with recitation of the Holy Quran. The participants expressed their full faith and confidence in new President Ch Zaka Ashraf. Majority of the Petarians had a military background of Pakistan Air Force, Navy and Army. Prayers were offered for martyrs who lost their lives especially to protect their motherland against terrorism and Indian attacks on Pakistani border. They also offered fateha for Mirpur quake victims.The meeting was also attended by Petarians Association Karachi President Farooq Azam and general secretary.