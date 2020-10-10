Share:

Rawalpindi - A gang of armed robbers targeted as many as 10 houses in last 48 hours in Lab Thothu Village, the precinct of Police Station (PS) Wah Cantt, and made away with cash and valuables worth Rs 1 million. Though the victim house owners have approached officials of Chowky Number 4 (controlled by PS Wah Cantt) with lodging complaints to take action against robbers yet nothing could be done on part of police so far.

The locals have convened a meeting in the area and planned to block GT Road to register their protest against negligence of SDPO Taxila Circle and SHO PS Wah Cantt.

Many other residents also expressed their deep concerns over increase in house robberies and said they are living in a state of fear and could not sleep the whole night. They urged Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas to initiate action against SDPO Taxila Cirle and SHO PS Wah Cannt for their failure in controlling crime there.