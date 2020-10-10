Share:

MARDAN -: District police have arrested 24 suspected people including two facilitators of criminal and seized huge quantity of weapons from their possession under the NAP, DPO informed yesterday.

Talking to The Nation, the DPO said that officials of Toru and Jabbar police stations conducted operations during which 24 suspects including two facilitators were arrested. He added that police also seized weapons from their possession.

2 Kalashnikov rifles, 1 rifle, 1 Kalakov rifle, 1 Short Gun, 6 Pistols and 67 rounds of ammunition. He added that police also checked data of 70 vehicles, 13 motorcycles and 100 suspect people with the help of modern scientific instruments.

The DPO added that the operation will continue in the district without any discrimination to purge the area of anti-social elements.