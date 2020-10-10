Share:

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2020 shows the Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming Digital China Summit, in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

The 3rd Digital China Summit will be held in the city of Fuzhou from Oct. 12 to 14.

The summit, held both online and offline, will consist of seven sections, including a main forum, an exhibition and 12 sub-forums. Various activities will be held on the development and application of digital technologies, including AI, big data and blockchain.