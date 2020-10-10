Share:

ISLAMABAD-The city health authorities on Friday sealed five more educational institutions in the same week after confirmation of around 20 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in different institutions in a single day.

The District Health Office (DHO) after confirmation of the COVID-19 cases in educational institutions asked the Deputy Commissioner Office (DCO) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to seal the said institutions and dis-infect the building premises.

Earlier, the DHO had sealed three institutions after confirmation of the COVID-19 cases.

The institutions where the virus was confirmed include public and private institutions and a department of the university.

According to the letter issued by the DHO, the institutions sealed include Islamabad Model School G-6/3-1, Pak-Turk Marif International H-8/1, OPF Boys College H-8/4, English Department National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and another private institution.

According to details, two cases were confirmed at ICB G-6/3-1, two in Pak Turk H-8/1, two in OPF Boys College H-8/4, three cases in NUML and 12 cases in a private educational institute.

The DHO office also directed to close the institutions for 14 days and dis-infect the building premises.

The letter further said COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOP’s must be ensured. All the contacts of the case must be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

Earlier, health authorities on Wednesday sealed three educational institutions in the city after confirmation of COVID-19 cases there.

The institutions included department of NUML, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2 and a private institution at I-8.

AEOs directed the principals to follow the guidelines and all respective Area Education Officers, Director Colleges and Director Academics are always available to respond to any queries or information in this regard.

The government had announced re-opening of primary level educational institutions across the country in continuation of re-opening of the educational institutions closed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This was announced at a press briefing held in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) Shafqat Mehmood along with SAPM on NHS Dr. Faisal Sultan.