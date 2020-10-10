Share:

ATTOCK- Agency for Barani Area Development (ABAD) has been playing vital role for the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of the farmers. Chief ABAD Qurat ul Ain Irshad said this while addressing a seminar which was held to launch a project “Rehabilitation of Mini Dams and Ponds” which will cost Rs 300 million. Farmers belonging to different areas of the Attock district attended the seminar. Chief ABAD Qurat ul Ain Irshad said that since establishment of this agency, billions have been spent in agriculture sector and for the prosperity of the farmers. She said that so far more than 1200 small dams and ponds have been built in Rawalpindi division districts which include Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi.