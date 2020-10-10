Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria in the areas of trade, economy and defence.

He stated this during a meeting with outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner, Maj Gen (R) Ashimiyu A. Olaniyi, who made a farewell call on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

He said that Pakistan attached utmost significance to its relation with Nigeria and wanted to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral relations to the mutual benefit of the two countries.

While talking to the High Commissioner, the President said that both the countries needed to promote high-level contacts and visits which would further cement bilateral relations.

The President highlighted the atrocities being committed by India security forces against the Muslims of IIOJ&K.

He urged the international community to play its role for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and protection of the Muslim minority in India.

The President appreciated the efforts made by the outgoing High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Nigeria.