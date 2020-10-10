Share:

SUKKUR - The administration of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is making all necessary arrangements to facilitate the participants of the processions and all programmes which are being organised in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), in the limits of the Sukkur on Friday.

Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon reviewed the arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). He also directed the officials concerned to utilise all available resources to facilitate the participants of the processions and all programmes of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).