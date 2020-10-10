Share:

LAHORE - Senior members of the federal cabinet Friday had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss the prospects of a joint collaboration by the federal and Punjab governments to carry out development work in the province.

They presented different proposals for public welfare schemes to be carried out through mutual cooperation. Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and Secretary Local Government gave briefings to the meeting about the ongoing development schemes.

Those who called on the chief minister included Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhry, chief whip in national assembly Malik Amir Dogar and Advisor to PM Shehzad Akbar.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home) and administrative secretaries also attended the meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi stressed that organised work should be done for public welfare while Federal Minister Asad Umer said that Punjab and the federal government will work in unison for providing facilities to the people. Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood stressed that the government will have to come up to the expectations of the people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran khan.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary stated that devolution of power will help to solve public problems at their doorsteps. The chief minister said that authority will be devolved at the grassroots through the local governments.

The people will be empowered through the new local bodies system, the CM added. The chief minister assured the federal ministers that the Punjab government will benefit from the guidance and experience of federal ministers. He told the ministers that Punjab formulated ease of doing business for the construction sector and the ratio of stamp duty has been decreased from 5 per cent to one per cent.

Usman Buzdar also assured the development work will also be done in the constituencies of NMAs and effective mechanism will be devised for the way forward. “The MNAs are my companions as like the MPAs and their due rights will be given to them”, he said. He said that practical steps have been taken for composite development of the province and assured that no area will remain deprived of the development process.

Buzdar further told the ministers that a target had been fixed to complete as many as 1394 ongoing development projects in the current fiscal year while a tax relief worth 56 billion rupees has also been given due to the corona situation. However, the CM pointed out, the social sector budget has been sufficiently increased and taxes have been reduced while expanding the tax-base. He said that supplementary grants worth 61 billion rupees had been rejected as the province was strictly following financial discipline.

Also, MPAs including Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Umer Farooq, Shahbaz Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Chohan and Malik Taimur called on the chief minister at his office and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies.