KASUR - A children park is being developed in Gulhan Hathar town, situated in Chunian city suburbs, under the ‘Clean and Green Punjab’ initiative. This was stated by Chunian Assistant Commissioner (AC) Adnan Badar on late Thursday evening while addressing a ceremony, held for launching work on the project. He said that an amount of Rs2.2 million had been spent to level the ground, suitable for developing it into a park. “Rs1.5 million have been collected from philanthropists for laying the water supply pipelines in the park,” the AC said, and added that the ground-digging work was currently underway so that the task could be completed within two months only. “A beautiful park would be ready for people of the town, especially children of the area,” the AC said.