Pakistan on Saturday has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 318,266. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,558.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 671 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 139,910 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,484 in Punjab, 38,273 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,210 in Islamabad, 15,498 in Balochistan, 2,991 in Azad Kashmir and 3,900 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,543 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,252 in Punjab, 1,263 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 188 in Islamabad, 89 in GB and 77 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,828,952 coronavirus tests and 33,665 in last 24 hours. 303,062 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 475 patients are in critical condition.