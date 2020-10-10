Share:

RAWALPINDI - Sadiqabad police have shot dead a dacoit while arrested two others alive after an exchange of fire with a gang of dacoits at Qayyumabad here in wee hours of Friday, according to a police spokesman. He said police also recovered weapons from possession of detained dacoits. Two dacoits managed to escape from the scene, he said.

The dead dacoit was identified as Manzar alias Usama, whose body was moved to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for autopsy.

The two other dacoits namely Aftab and Kamran Shehzad were shifted to police station for further investigation, he said. A case has been registered against the accused.