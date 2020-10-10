Share:

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday said the district administration was planning to launch one window operation for issuing disability certificates to special persons. Presiding over a meeting held here to review arrangements being made to facilitate people with disabilities, Agha Zaheer said that all possible efforts would be made to provide relief to such persons. The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers concerned to swiftly complete the process of giving financial assistance to the special persons. He further said that his administration would distribute 50 white sticks among blind persons in the district. He urged the concerned officials to give top priority to resolving the problems being faced by people with disabilities. ADCR Muhammad Ikraam Malik, Deputy Director Social Welfare and other concerned officers were also present at the meeting.