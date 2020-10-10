Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal governments have decided to work together to further strengthen the shelter homes (Panahgahs) established in the province, enhance their capacities and ensure their better management in order to facilitate maximum number of marginalized segments of society.

This was decided in a call-on meeting of SAPM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan held here in Peshawar on Friday.

Matters related to various ongoing initiatives under the Ehsaas Program in the province specially the strengthening and efficient management of the Shelters Homes came under discussion.

On this occasion, they were given a detailed briefing about the current status of the shelter homes, facilities being provided in these shelter homes and future plan to strengthen these Shelter homes.

It was also told on the occasion that at present a total of 31 shelter homes were established in different districts of the province with free facilities of night stay, free transport, dinner and breakfast for the marginalized and vulnerable segments of society.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the establishment of these shelter homes as an important step towards PM Imran Khan’s vision of welfare state and said that it was the foremost responsibility of any state to take special care of the marginalized and vulnerable segments of society.

He assured that the provincial government would extend all sorts of cooperation and support in strengthening and efficiently managing these shelter homes.