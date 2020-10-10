Share:

LARKANA - Recently posted Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Larkana Range, Nasir Aftab Pathan, has strictly directed all the five SSPs of Larkana division to launch a massive campaign from 9th to 31st October 2020 to implement the court directions of removing CNG cylinders from all public transport vehicles to save precious human lives.

He further directed them on Friday to send a compliance report on a daily basis to his offices, informing how many cylinders have been removed, and it should also be ensured that removed cylinders are never used by the public transport owners again in the future.

It must be mentioned here that several incidents of CNG cylinder blast had occurred in the past in which many precious innocent lives had been lost.