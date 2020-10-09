Share:

LAHORE - Digital Planning Services (DPS) and Descon reached the Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket Tournament final. The two semifinals were organized by Premier Super League here at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. In the first semifinal, DPS defeated Abacus by 50 runs. DPS, batting first, scored 191-5 with Ali Arham smashing unbeaten 76 while Sharon John taking three wickets. In reply, Abacus could score 141 runs with Sohail Sikandar hitting 35. Mohammad Jawad claimed three wickets. Ali Arham was declared player of the match. In the second semifinal, Descon beat Netsol by two runs after a thrilling contest. Playing first, Descon posted 171-5 on the board. Awais Mughal hammered unbeaten 50 while Saif Rasool bagged two wickets. In reply, Netsol team could score 169 runs with Faraz Hassan making 77. Awais Mughal clinched four wickets and was also named man of the match for his all-round performance.