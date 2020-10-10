Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday presided over a meeting of Board of Trustees Sindh Education Endowment Fund (SEEF) to discuss various matters including the decisions of SEEF by judiciary. According to a spokesman here, the meeting was attended by Secretary Colleges Baqir Naqvi, Secretary Schools Ahmed Bakhsh Narijo, Secretary of University & Boards and others. The meeting approved minutes of the previous meeting. The performance report on various points were also presented.