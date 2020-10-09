Share:

ISLAMABAD-Actress Faiza Hassan is playing the role of Gohar in popular drama serial ‘Nand’ which features Shahroz Sabzwari and Minal Khan in lead roles. It is not wrong to say that Faiza Hassan’s character is most promising and highlighted in the drama serial. She has perfectly portrayed the role of an evil sister-in-law and with her sharp looks, she has completely nailed it. In a recent video clip, Faiza Hassan has shared her views that whether sisters-in-law like Gohar exist in real life or not. She said, “Sisters-in-law like Gohar exist and that’s why the story has been written.” She also advised, “The character I played of Gohar is an example for a society that such kind of sister-in-laws must correct themselves.”