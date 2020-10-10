Share:

PESHAWAR - The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the federal government have decided to work together to further strengthen the Shelters homes (Panahgahs) established in the province, enhance their capacities and ensure their better management for facilitation of marginalized segments of society.

This was decided in a call on meeting of Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Sania Nishtar with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan held here on Friday.

Matters related to various ongoing initiatives under Ehsaas Program in the province specially the strengthening and efficient management of the Shelters Homes came under discussion.

On this occasion the Chief Minister and the Special Assistant to Prime Minister were given detailed briefing about the current status of the shelter homes, facilities being provided in these shelter homes and future plan to strengthen these Shelter homes.

Besides provincial minister for social welfare, Hisham Inamullah and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz , high ups of Ehsaas Program and Social Welfare Development also attended the briefing.

It was told that at present a total of 31 shelter homes were established in different districts of the province with free facilities of night stay, free transport, dinner and breakfast for the marginalized and vulnerable segments of society.

It was agreed on this occasion that where there is required capacity of the shelter homes would be enhanced to cater for the increasing need of beneficiaries, and initially 18 shelter homes across the province would be upgraded.

It was further informed that the provincial government has reflected a project worth Rs. 93 million in the provincial Annual Development Program for the establishment of shelter homes at all divisional headquarters of the province.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the establishment of these shelter homes as an important step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of welfare state and said that it was the foremost responsibility of any state to take special care of the marginalized and vulnerable segments of society, adding that the shelter homes were playing important role in this regard.

He assured that the provincial government would extend all sorts of cooperation and support in strengthening and efficiently managing these shelter homes.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Sania Nishtar appreciated the provincial government for its proactive and effective role in managing the shelter home in an efficient manner. She expressed the hope that coordination and cooperation of the provincial government would continue in the future as well to make the idea of shelter homes a real success.