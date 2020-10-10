Share:

Peshawar-Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a doctor of Swabi district for having set up a fake bank account in the name of another person.

An official of FIA told this correspondent that Dr Jehan Akbar, hailing from Swabi, was arrested as he had allegedly made a fake account in Summit Bank, Swabi n the name of one Abdul Kabir, resident of Timergara, Lower Dir. He said that Dr Jehan had set up the fake account in connivance with the bank manager Altaf.

“The accused Dr Jehan Akbar, a retired surgeon, then used two cheques of this account against the account holder Abdul Kabir as he issued these in his name by writing Rs2 crore and 68 lakh in these cheques and then got these dishonoured from the bank,” the official added.

He said that later the doctor got registered 2 false FIRs against Abdul Kabir and that too in 2 different districts of Lower Dir and Swabi, by influencing local police. However, Abdul Kabir lodged an application against the fake account and during forensic analysis and enquiry, the account was proven fake.

Hence, the FIA registered an FIR against Jehan Akbar, his son Khairul Akbar and manager Altaf of Summit Bank Swabi, who is nowadays posted in Habib Metropolitan Bank.