SUKKUR - A team of surgeons of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Khairpur, has successfully conducted complicated liver and kidney transplant surgeries on one patient on Thursday night.

The transplant surgeries were conducted on Noman Tariq from Muzaffargarh, who had arrived at the GIMS, Khairpur, with compound liver and kidney disease. After a range of tests, the doctors decided that he needed liver and kidney transplants. According to Dr Abdul Wahab Dogar, Head of Departments of Liver Transplant and Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary Surgery at GIMS, Tariq was in such a medical state that he required both transplants urgently, thereby, a decision was taken to conduct the complicated procedures simultaneously.

Following the surgery, the patient has stabilised but is being kept under observation, Dr Dogar said. The simultaneous twin transplants have added a new chapter in the history of Sindh, said Director GIMS Dr Rahim Bakhash Bhatti, who also added that the procedures were carried out free of charge. Tariq thanked both the Sindh government and GIMS surgeons and Dr Rahim Bakhash Bhatti for helping him overcome the health issues that had incapacitated him for the past few months.

Religious scholar stresses to live according to principles of Islam

Religious Scholar and Imam, Raheem Masjid Sukkur, Qari Muhammad Naeem on Friday stressed upon the people to mold their lives according to golden principles of Islam.

Addressing a sermon on Friday, he said that it was high time that religious leaders, Ulema and parents should play their due role for educating younger generation about the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), which would help overcome multifarious problems facing the Muslim Ummah. He said “It is our religious duty that we should respect all sects for developing religious harmony and peaceful society”.

He stressed the need of minimising the use of loudspeakers during Eid Milad celebrations adding that organisers of Eid Milad processions should use only one loudspeaker to facilitate the people across route of the procession.

The religious leaders, Ulema and parents should join hands for educating younger generation about Islam and golden teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) because it would help the younger generation to understand the spirit of Islam which would surely pave the way for developing Islamic society, he added.